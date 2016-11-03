City mum on pot shop plans as council inquires about restrictions

Riley McGee is clearing the air: Marijuana for Truama isn’t a one-stop pot shop or a dispensary.

On Wednesday, city councillors asked if new pot dispensaries should be restricted like liquor stores, which would mean they wouldn't be able to locate near schools.

Coun. Mike Nickel introduced the inquiry, asking administration to outline possible changes to zoning and businesses licences when shops eventually open.

But city administration refrained from commenting on the matter, saying they have yet to see the federal government’s proposal before determining a course of action.

But it was Marijuana for Trauma that prompted the inquiry.

McGee, director of operations at Marijuana for Trauma’s Edmonton location, said the company is like a counselling service, where doctors legally prescribe cannabis to patients.

The marijuana is later mailed to them.

He said Marijuana for Trauma won’t get into the dispensary business when it becomes legal, noting the company went through a rezoning process to open at its current location.

“Although the recreational market is going to be full of opportunity, it’s not something we’re going to capitalize on,” he said. “Really, it’s going to happen beside and in front of us. That’s not our business model. We’re geared to serve patients in a clinical setting.”

Though the city won’t comment on how it’ll handle legalized weed just yet, Calgary city council discussed an “advocacy position” on regulating and legalizing marijuana Thursday.

The Calgary document will give the federal government an idea of what the municipality would like to see when the drug is legalized in the spring of 2017.

Calgary’s concerns include land use, business licensing, how weed will affect neighbourhoods, how police will handle enforcement and if the city can be part of revenue streams.

McGee said he doesn’t expect dispensaries to affect business.

“I think the medical market and the recreational market are going to happen beside themselves,” he said.

Nickel’s motion will resurface on Tuesday at city council.