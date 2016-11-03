Edmonton musicians frustrated by 'ridiculous' new touring fees

Edmonton musicians say they're reaching a breaking point with fees to tour the United States.

The U.S. government upped the cost of work visas required to play south of the border by 42 per cent last week, from $325 to $460 US per person – turning something that is already unprofitable for many into a major financial burden.

“For 99 per cent of artists they go down to the States and they spend a whole bunch of money,” said Striker guitarist Tim Brown, who added he does not understand the motivation behind the move.

“If you look at it from an economic standpoint, a Canadian band going on tour in the States is going to generate a whole lot more money in America for Americans. We spend thousands of dollars on gas and hotels and stuff when we go on tour.”

The American government also increased the amount of time it takes to issue the visa to perform there, from 90 days to 120 days. That’s quadrupled from 18 months ago, when Brown said he could get one in 30 days.

Striker was in the midst of planning a U.S. tour for January and February when the news came down, and the band will now have to pay at least an additional $1,000 to fast-track the work permits.

“To me it’s very evident that the system is at a breaking point now for musicians to get across the border,” Brown said.

“It’s just so ridiculous. I don’t understand exactly what they’re trying to protect against.”

Edmonton metal band Begrime Exemious is signed to an American record label, which makes annual U.S. tours crucial.

Frontman Derek Orthner said the band is established enough to turn a small profit, but if they had not already made it this far they’d be steering clear.