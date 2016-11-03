Edmonton pushes ahead with affordable housing funding

When it comes to affordable housing, the city keeps playing a role that’s arguably meant for the feds and the province, according to Mayor Don Iveson.

On Tuesday, the city’s executive committee carried a plan to pitch $3.5 million of city money into affordable housing, as long as there’s a budget surplus.

There are 2,000 to 3,000 housing units that are currently shovel-ready in Edmonton, Iveson said, and all need money to go ahead.

Those units could come in the form of surplus school-sites or the redevelopment of existing housing sites.

He said the city continues to show leadership by providing land and creating housing strategies.

“We all benefit through less social disorder and more dignity for our neighbours, regardless of their circumstances,” he said.

But the committee report said specific details regarding funding allocations are still unknown for housing projects, despite recent federal and provincial budget announcements.

Alberta Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson said Tuesday people can expect more housing announcements to come.

Recent developments include 70 units at Parkdale, 42 spaces at North Ridge Place and 70 homes for the Carter Work Project.

Sigurdson said there are currently more than 15,000 Alberta families on wait lists for housing.

She blamed the former government for the billions of dollars in deferred maintenance.

"It is clear that our province needs more affordable housing,” she said. “We are working with our housing management bodies, like Capital Region Housing and Greater Edmonton Foundation, to identify needs and shovel-ready projects.”