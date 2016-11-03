Mental health spike marks six-month anniversary for McMurray wildfire

Russell Thomas was leading a painting workshop in Fort McMurray recently and asked the group a simple question.



“I said, 'How many people experienced the greatest moment of terror in their lives on May 3?' And almost everybody put up their hands,” he said.



Thursday marks six months since nearly 90,000 people were forced to flee as a wildfire bore down on Fort McMurray.



Since then, a town in crisis has become a town on the mend, but challenges remain — among them, mental health.



“There’s still a lot of emotional damage and people are powering through, but there’s a lot of emotional stuff that people have to come to terms with,” Russell said.



When Metro accompanied Russell and his wife, Heather, back into their Fort McMurray home on June 1, the first day residents were allowed to return, they were relieved.



Aside from the lingering smell of smoke and a washing machine full of mildew-y laundry, their house just outside the downtown was unscathed



That has allowed them to mostly return to life as normal.



But Russell, the director of communications for the local United Way, said getting the town back on its feet isn’t just about rebuilding houses.



By the end of July, he said, the United Way had seen a 1,200 per cent increase in mental health referrals — over the entire year before.



“We know we’re going to see increased family violence, sexual assault, that’s already starting to rear its ugly head. That’s what happens after a disaster.”



Heather, who has a massage business, said the fire has changed the community response, too.



“It feels like home—it’s just new,” she said, adding many people are physically and emotionally unsettled.



“We’re stronger together, we make more of an effort to get together, we make more of an effort to check in with each other. When someone’s not having a great day you’re there for support maybe more than you were before.”