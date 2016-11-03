Mental health spike marks six-month anniversary for McMurray wildfire
United Way has seen an 1,200 per cent increase in referrals
Russell Thomas was leading a painting workshop in Fort McMurray recently and asked the group a simple question.
“I said, 'How many people experienced the greatest moment of terror in their lives on May 3?' And almost everybody put up their hands,” he said.
Thursday marks six months since nearly 90,000 people were forced to flee as a wildfire bore down on Fort McMurray.
Since then, a town in crisis has become a town on the mend, but challenges remain — among them, mental health.
“There’s still a lot of emotional damage and people are powering through, but there’s a lot of emotional stuff that people have to come to terms with,” Russell said.
When Metro accompanied Russell and his wife, Heather, back into their Fort McMurray home on June 1, the first day residents were allowed to return, they were relieved.
Aside from the lingering smell of smoke and a washing machine full of mildew-y laundry, their house just outside the downtown was unscathed
That has allowed them to mostly return to life as normal.
But Russell, the director of communications for the local United Way, said getting the town back on its feet isn’t just about rebuilding houses.
By the end of July, he said, the United Way had seen a 1,200 per cent increase in mental health referrals — over the entire year before.
“We know we’re going to see increased family violence, sexual assault, that’s already starting to rear its ugly head. That’s what happens after a disaster.”
Heather, who has a massage business, said the fire has changed the community response, too.
“It feels like home—it’s just new,” she said, adding many people are physically and emotionally unsettled.
“We’re stronger together, we make more of an effort to get together, we make more of an effort to check in with each other. When someone’s not having a great day you’re there for support maybe more than you were before.”
Construction continues in Fort McMurray
The destruction caused by the Fort McMurray wildfire was immense, destroying about 2,400 structures, or about 10 per cent of the city.
Since then, clean up efforts have also been massive: about 355,000 metric tonnes of waste have been removed, which the municipality notes is the equivalent of tearing down and disposing of three CN Towers.
Work on 250 new homes is also underway.
“We’re almost 100 per cent cleaned up,” said deputy mayor Sheldon Germain. “A land of destruction is now a land of construction. There’s now homes popping up and people ready to move in as early as December.”
The city has faced its fair share of criticism as it works to rebuild—residents have raised concerns about delays in insurance payments and red tape.
Germain said while there have been hurdles, he’s glad residents have stayed resilient.
“There is no old Fort McMurray,” he said. “May 3 was a transformational event. We’re only going to go forward. Our hope is, going forward, that we’ll be building back better.”
He said the rebuild will likely continue for the next three to five years.
