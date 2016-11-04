City taxpayers on hook for sale of Greys' assets

In the ongoing saga that is the city's involvement with Greys Paper Recycling, Edmonton taxpayers could be on the hook for the company's $200,000 debt to the Canadian Revenue Agency.



On Thursday city administration tabled a report that will head to council next week, recommending the city suspend its request for proposals to find a new tenant to lease the Edmonton Waste Management Centre, formerly the home of Greys.



Greys had been trying to make saleable, 100 per cent recycled office paper through a revolutionary process that included cotton, but went bankrupt in January.



The city has invested $9.4 million into the company — money that was used to build the facility and buy equipment.



Since the bankruptcy it has looked to find another tenant to use the assets.



But the report tabled Thursday recommends council no longer pursue paper recycling and instead sell off paper making equipment owned by the city.



Rajan Ahluwalia, the former owner of the Greys Paper Recycling Facility, said about $200,000 is still owed to the CRA.



City spokeswoman Janice Schroeder couldn’t confirm that figure, adding the city intends to sell assets at market value.



She added the funds generated from asset sales will first go to the CRA.



Once that debt is paid, the remainder of sales will return to city revenue.



City Garbage, Waste and Recycling spokeswoman Danielle Thibaudeau said Edmonton currently owns the building and the land, though it’s unclear how it will be used.



Prior to the recommendation of selling off assets, Thibaudeau said they received many RFPs to lease the site. However, she said, many of them didn’t have a solid plan.



With the sale of assets, recycling will also change, Thibaudeau added. She said cotton will now have to go to the landfill.