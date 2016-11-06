Edmonton barber to open first mobile barber shop

A west-end barber is getting ready to cut hair on the fly.

Fadi Farhat, a barber for more than 15 years, is opening Edmonton's first mobile barber shop, called Mobile Barber Cut and Run, that will run out of his van.

After a bit of a back-and-forth with the city, he managed to get a license for his one-of-a-kind business, which hits the road this week.

Farhat always wanted to work downtown, but was wary of high rent-costs. He said operating out of his van was the perfect compromise.

“I'm excited because you know what? Nobody has it. I'm the first one,” he said.

The van will be parked on the street, allowing patrons to walk right in. But, sometimes, he will visit customers at their homes if they book an appointment.

According to Wai Tse Ramirez, senior planner with the city, the business will add to downtown's vibrancy.

“Having a traditional barbershop that would be in a retail space moved into mobile location in our downtown core provides a unique opportunity and experience for customers to access the service," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said getting the necessary permits in place was “a little complex” because the business is unconventional. However, the licensing team worked to ensure it came through, Ramirez added.

“We're all excited to see his business up and running.”

However, Farhat requires one inspection certificate before his mobile barbershop is deemed road-legal.

The van, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, is small, easy to operate and, most importantly, mobile. Inside, it's fitted with a sink, chair and equipment, giving one the feel of being in any regular barbershop.

In fact, Farhat ran a barber shop in the west-end neighbourhood of Lynnwood for more than a decade. He said his regular customers are supportive, promising him they will visit his new business downtown.

The business will be a one-man show with Farhat being the sole barber on the “premises.” But over time, he hopes to hire others to help him run the business.