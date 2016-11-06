Edmonton gamers reach fundraising goal for Stollery’s in 24-hour marathon

A few large coffees, some munchies and 20 online comrades kept Kary Bowen — also known as “Figgity Figs” — up gaming for 24 hours.

“I didn’t have a whole lot of sleep before I started,” Bowen said while playing Smythe. “But it’s been a lot of fun.”

On Sunday, Bowen was among 240 Edmontonians gaming at West Edmonton Mall to raise funds for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Bowen was live-streaming while gaming. In fact, many of her friends were up all night with her for moral support.

She said they also kept her awake.

“Having my friends and my community keep me company while streaming has been great,” she said. “We talk pretty much about anything. They’ve kept me company, but some of them had to go to bed, too.”

Chris Smith with Extra Life Edmonton, which held the annual event, said he isn’t sure how many snacks were consumed or how many litres of caffeinated beverages were glugged.

“It was definitely a lot,” he said. “Caffeine was a mainstay.”

It’s been the fifth year since the group held the 24-hour gaming event, which has been growing annually.

Smith said the group reached its fundraising goal by raising $82,000 for the Stollery.

“They’re tired but happy we did that,” he said. “The Stollery does so much for our children and gives them a chance in life that other places wouldn’t give them. That in itself is important.”

Although tired, Bowen said the fundraising was worth it.

She said her sister works at the Stollery.

“She tells me all of the stories of holding the babies. They’re either sick or there’s other stuff that happens to them,” Bowen said. “She gets to take care of them, so it’s important for me to do this.”

