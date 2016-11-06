Edmonton rescue society sees big increase in injured wildlife

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Edmonton has nursed about 2,400 wild animals back to health so far this year—about 20% more than last year.

Educational Programming Manager Carly Stenhouse said part of the increase is likely due to greater awareness of the Society.

She said Edmonton's growth is tough on animals.

“About 95 percent of the animals that come in here come for something that has to do with people,” she said. “Not necessarily someone hurting them on purpose but accidents that happen because we’re sharing the same spaces, things like getting hit by cars, flying into windows and getting caught by pets.”

The Society takes in wild animals in need of care, mostly birds that humans tend to find in urban spaces, like robins, magpies and mallard ducks.

Current patients, as they call them, include a rare bald eagle recuperating from a broken leg, and a big-eyed northern saw-whet owl found dazed after likely flying into a barn window.

Stenhous said they’ve seen an increase every year for the past few years. They’re currently fundraising for $240,000, which is the budget the organization spends on injured animals every year. But fundraising has been slow going due to the economy, she said.

She added it’s important the Society continues to operate, as it's the only wildlife rehab centre in the city.