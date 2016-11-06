Edmontonians honoured for risking their lives to save others

One March night in Edmonton, two strangers stopped their cars to save a teenage girl’s life.

Mide Seyi-Ajayi and Christoff Boshoff were driving home from work in separate vehicles when they saw a 14-year-old girl hanging from the Ravine Drive bridge. Two of her friends were clutching to her sweater.

“It looked like she already attempted the jump. She was hanging off the bottom part of the railing and her sweater that her friends were hanging on to was slipping off,” Seyi-Ajayi said. “So it was a bit of a panic mode at that point because it really looked like she was going to slip and just fall.”

He said the girl was telling her friends to let go of her sweater.

The two men instinctively pulled over to help – something that Seyi-Ajayi feels anyone would have done. He started talking to the girl and asking questions to distract her, while Boshoff climbed over the side of the railing to get hold of her.

“Being a registered nurse, I had a few ideas of some things to distract her with,” Seyi-Ajayi said.

Together, the two men pulled her back onto the deck.

Seyi-Ajayi said he told the girl about available support services while they waited for police.

He was left hoping, but not knowing, that his words had a lasting effect.

“There are a lot of people that can work with her and help her through it,” he said. “I really hope this ended on a good note.”

The two men became friends after the incident.

The Royal Canadian Humane Association honoured them and more than 20 others for their bravery during a ceremony at Edmonton Police Service headquarters Friday.

Seyi-Ajayi said he felt humbled after receiving his Honourary Testimonial Certificate.

“I feel like I didn’t do anything that amazing,” he said. “To be honest with you, hearing some of the stories of some of the other recipients today, it really humbles you and it shows there’s a lot of good people anywhere you live.”

Boshoff, who could not attend the ceremony, was awarded a Bronze Medal for Bravery for putting his life at risk.

Other Edmonton winners included:

Ryan Colton, who rescued EPS Sgt. Jason Harley after Harley was shot in the back in the same hail of gunfire that killed Const. Daniel Woodall last year. Colton left his house despite police warnings to stay inside and attended to Harley until EMS arrived.

Kenneth Carpenter, who talked a man down from jumping off the Stony Plain overpass into the heavy traffic below on Groat Road.