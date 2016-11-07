Edmonton Concert fundraiser aims to Make it Awkward

Singers, rappers and poets will lend their voices to the Make it Awkward campaign at La Cite Francophone on Nov. 19.

Artists will aim to spread messages of tolerance, inclusivity and positivity to fight discrimination at a concert that will double as a fundraiser for the Centre for Race and Culture.

“We wanted people that have that passion or standing up against injustice,” said Rachael John-West, who organized the event with her friend Alain Intwali.

John-West, a social worker, is also known as singer Aliza, who recorded the Make it Awkward campaign theme song.

“It’s already something I really stand up for in my normal life," she said, "and then to be able to use music for it – I thought it was a great idea to get involved that way.”

Aliza will perform alongside Seeka Reid, Mayne Champagne, DJ Gamegirl, Breath In Poetry and more.

Jesse Lipscombe teamed up with Mayor Don Iveson in September, after Lipscombe was targeted by racial slurs in downtown Edmonton, to launch the anti-racism campaign that urges people to call out discriminatory behaviour.

The campaign caught on across the country, even getting a Tweet from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and there will soon be a branch in Las Vegas.

Lipscombe will speak at the Nov. 19 concert.

“It’s nice to see people take it as their own, because that’s what it’s supposed to be,” Lipscombe said.

“It was about people coming together and doing the right stuff. Seeing that happen without having a lot of prodding and probing — it’s just happening on its own — makes it feel like the campaign is working.”

Lipscombe cites recent examples of responses to racism – like the Funk Your Turban event in response to anti-turban posters, and people rallying to buy a new car for Syrian refugees who had theirs doused in acid – as examples of Edmontonians who are carrying on the message that racism can be fought by positive forces.