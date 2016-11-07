Edmonton developer apologizes for building seniors’ home without permit

The president of an Edmonton home building company apologized to city council Monday for constructing a seniors' residence without a building permit.

Celebration Homes started work on the unit, intended to house seniors and those in need of long-term care, in the southwest neighbourhood of Donsdale earlier this year.

In addition to not having a permit, they also built slightly too big: the building is 1.2 metres from the city parkland next door, instead of the required 4.5 metres.

“Celebration Homes takes 100 per cent full responsibility for commencing this project without a permit,” company president Randy Ettinger told council at a public hearing. “It’s our fault and we accept responsibility for that.”

He said the organization continued to build after being denied the permit because the site had to be made safe and secure. After that, the company ceased operations on the site and has since waited for a resolution.

City administration recommended that the building be re-zoned, essentially forgiving the company for building too close to city parkland.

But councillors rejected the idea.

Coun. Michael Oshry presented a motion that requires administration to explore other alternatives to mitigate the loss of city parkland.

That could include selling the land to Celebration, which would then be spent for more potential parkland.