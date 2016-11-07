Leduc man reunites with dogs after they were stolen in car robbery

Pooches Dakota, Maggie and Callie are a bit shaken up after they were hijacked during a car-robbery earlier this week.

On Saturday, Leduc man David Leicky was reunited with the three pups after his Jeep was stolen. The kicker? The dogs were inside the jeep during the heist.

“I was so happy to get the dogs back,” he said. “The Jeep can be replaced but the little babies couldn’t be.”

The dogs managed to make their way to a woman’s home in Sweetgrass, Sask.

Leicky said the Jeep was stolen when he went to buy a case of beer. He left his keys in the car because he knew he wouldn’t be long.

“I was paying for my case of beer and I looked out the window,” he recalled, “and here’s my Jeep going out of the parking lot with my dogs in it.

“I run out and I was yelling and screaming, but they just took off. I was making myself sick worrying about that. If I wasn’t so stupid (leaving the keys inside), none of this would’ve happened.”

Leicky, who didn’t get the woman’s name, said his dogs were found sitting on her step. It isn’t clear if the bandit dropped them off at her place, he said.

She immediately phoned Leicky after inspecting their tags.

“We picked them up and I gave her a $100 reward,” he said. “We all jumped in the car and made our way back home, where we’ve been ever since. She took real good care of them.”

Leicky said he and the dogs have been hanging out since the incident.