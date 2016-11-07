U.S. expats await presidential election results from Edmonton



Most Edmontonians will watch helplessly Tuesday as Americans cast ballots for their next president.



For people like Hannah Brooks, who moved here from south of the border, voting is not only a possibility, but a duty.



Brooks is with the Edmonton chapter of Democrats Abroad, and she’s been encouraging other Dems with American citizenship to get out and vote. While her group has an obvious bias, they’ve set up events around the city to help anyone with American citizenship register.



“We think the Democratic message is something many Americans living in Canada would agree with,” Brooks said.



“I think what drew me personally is (Donald) Trump’s message is something that is, in my opinion, not only very negative and full of hate, but it’s not going to make the U.S. a country that I want to go home to.”



She said there are at least 100,000 U.S. citizens living in Alberta, including many who came here for work.



While Bernie Sanders was her preferred Democratic candidate, Brooks has thrown her support behind Hillary Clinton. Many in Edmonton are more Republican leaning, as well.



Some of the discourse on the campaign trail has left viewers outside of the United States dismayed, but Brooks said she understands where Trump supporters are coming from.



“As someone who comes from the south, from a conservative area, it’s not surprising,” she said.



Democrats Abroad is hosting an all-ages election night viewing at Duke’s Diner Tuesday.



***



Here’s where you can watch the election among friends (or enemies):



Duke’s Diner, 11636 87 Ave.

6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free

Organized by Democrats Abroad



Metro Cinema, 8712 109 St.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

$12

Featuring live music by Give Em Hell Boys, along with snacks and a panel of local political experts



Brewsters, 11620 104 Ave.

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ticketed event

Organized by the Alberta Liberals

With free appetizers



Plato’s Pizza, 8514 109 St.

8 p.m. till late

Free

Featuring live music by local rockers Bonspiel



Have Mercy, 8232 Gateway Blvd.

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ticketed event

Organized by the Alberta NDP