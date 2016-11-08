EPCOR takeover of city drainage assets require a deeper look: council

Questions still loom for Edmonton city councillors over the multi-million-dollar transfer of city drainage assets to EPCOR.

On Tuesday, city councillors moved to ask administration to clarify a few things about EPCOR’s proposal to take over assets like the city's pump stations and stormwater ponds.



Independent accounting company Grant Thorton found in late October that EPCOR’s proposal had “strong merit.” It said the city-owned company could save 10 per cent on building drainage equipment.

EPCOR would also make a profit on the deal, but that money would return to the city via an annual, $20-million dividend.

But councillors are still questioning the transfer, which would see $1.1 billion in assets and $600 million in debt transferred to EPCOR.

Council requested administration provide further information on an outlook of utility rates, capital spending to deal with flood mitigation, and if EPCOR could receive federal grants.

Mayor Don Iveson told reporters there are advantages and disadvantageous to both prospects.

He said EPCOR can generate efficiencies that the city would struggle to deliver.

“I have great confidence in this company and that’s why we’ve seen it grow so much outside the city of Edmonton,” he said. “It would expand their focus from doing three things and it would allow the city to do 86 different things rather than 87.”

However, Coun. Mike Nickel expressed concern over the takeover, noting EPCOR lost on bids because other municipalities deemed transaction costs were too high. Those jurisdictions included Banff, and Sooke and Port Hardy, B.C.

“Are you really delivering the extra value we’re going to need? That wasn’t part of the Grant Thorton report,” he said. “Those transaction costs are everything.”

In response, EPCOR president and CEO Stuart Lee said the company expects to win and lose contracts, noting it has succesful contracts with other cities in Canada.

Iveson said the city has operated a good drainage utility. But there were challenges with project management regarding the southeast sewer extension, he added.

“It’s really gone sideways as a project,” he said. “I think EPCOR has a really strong track record with project management, so I think that’s somewhat appealing.”