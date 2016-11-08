West Edmonton Mall will now open at noon on Remembrance Day

West Edmonton Mall has reversed its decision to open before noon on Remembrance Day, after coming under fire from retailers who said staff wouldn’t be able to attend ceremonies.

“After careful consideration, West Edmonton Mall will be reverting back to our noon opening on Remembrance Day, as we have done in previous years,” the mall said, in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“We received a lot of feedback and apologize to anyone who felt we were not properly honouring Remembrance Day by opening earlier than in past years.”

Jazmyn Krausert, who works at a women's clothing store in the mall, said she's glad the mall is opening at noon.

“I'm extremely happy that they did decide to change their hours because now we can all attend Remembrance Day ceremonies around the city and I think that's super important,” she said.

“My great grandfather fought in World War II so I think it's important to honour his contribution to our freedom, but also everyone else's.”

Krausert and other employees noticed the mall was opening at 10 a.m. this year – a break from Remembrance Day tradition in years past, when it opened at noon – after they received their schedules for the upcoming holiday season.

“I'm a little surprised that they did it, to be honest. I wasn't really sure that they were going to just because they hadn't made any comments at all,” she said.