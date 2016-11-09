Edmonton Humane Society helps Fort McMurray SPCA rebuild

The CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society went north with a hefty cheque for the Fort McMurray SPCA Wednesday.



Miranda Jordan-Smith presented $150,000 that was raised in May after wildfires devastated the city and displaced more than 1,000 animals.



The Edmonton Humane Society became a hub for food and supply donations in the spring while the Fort McMurray SPCA was out of commission.



“We want to ensure that the money goes to help the animals, and that’s what the donors that gave during that period wanted as well,” said Jordan-Smith.



When the human residents of Fort McMurray evacuated, the Alberta SPCA went around to rescue as many pets as possible. They brought the animals to Edmonton, where they were distributed to different rescue groups for safekeeping.



The humane society took in about 250 animals, including many exotics, and cared for them while shipping materials and food back to Fort McMurray after the fire.



Two of the SPCA’s major fundraisers were cancelled this summer due to wildfires and subsequent evacuation orders, resulting in lost funding.



The cheque presented Wednesday, which was all raised online in a two-week period, will help offset those losses and cover a new program to help regional pet owners who could no longer care for their animals due to financial hardship or a lack of accommodations.



“The amount that was raised just within a two-week period, it was just overwhelming,” said Jordan-Smith.



“The compassion and kindness that was shown by the contributions just became very evident.”