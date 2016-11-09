$100 million flood mitigation project gets go-ahead in south Edmonton

Once complete, a new multi-million-dollar project aims to protect more than 1,000 properties from flooding in the community of Mill Woods. On Wednesday, the city, province and the federal government announced a joint commitment of more than $100 million to fund a storm water management project protecting homes in the area. Designs for the project are underway, but the city plans to construct the project next fall.

In recent years, more than 500 homes reported flooding in 2012 in the community.



Currently, there are sports fields on the site. Those fields will be suppressed while underground infrastructure will support the outflow of excess water safely.



The Canadian government will contribute up to $30.3 million, the province will contribute $11 million while the city will fund the rest.



Mayor Don Iveson said there are other high priority projects that the department is currently looking to determine.

