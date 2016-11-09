Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson calls Trump win a “blemish.”

A visit by newly elected president Donald Trump to Canada's capital could be a strain on city police, the chief Charles Bordeleau said Monday, while Mayor Jim Watson called the reality star's election a blemish.

Bordeleau, said the election of the reality TV star may lead to increased policing costs in the near future.

In speaking to the unforeseen costs of policing some Ottawa events in 2017, Bordeleau said US presidents traditionally make their first foreign visit to Canada.

Whereas a visit from President Barack Obama could be expected to be friendly, he said a Trump visit may not have the same friendly reception.

He added that he doesn’t know if such a visit from Trump will happen, but said it’s a reality police will have to deal with.

Watson said he was disappointed to see Secretary Hilary Clinton lose.

“I had a sense of disappointment this morning because I thought it was a once-in-our-lifetime opportunity to see a qualified woman become the leader of the most powerful country in the world,” said Watson.

“I’m very much opposite of almost every position that Mr. Trump has brought forward. I think his style of politics puts a blemish on all of the people in public life, quite frankly: making things up, not telling the truth, throwing accusations at every possible minority group you can think of."

Watson said there is unfortunately nothing that can be done now.