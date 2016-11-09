He watched his parents' restaurant burn down, now he's building again

Three Christmases ago, Tony Phung watched the family business burn to the ground. Treasury Restaurant, the business his parents built after immigrating to Canada, used to be located in northwest Edmonton. The fire started at night, in a business next door. Phung was first on scene, and the firefighters told him they wouldn't be able to save the restaurant. He wrestled with how to break the news to his mom and dad, that the family business was vanishing right in front of his eyes. “It took us out,” said Phung, who runs a software consulting firm in Edmonton. “I think over the last four years my parents haven't had a chance to rebuild a restaurant just because they were so devastated.”

Earlier this year, Phung decided to take matters into his own hands. In February, he incorporated Grain of Rice – a new restaurant in the west-end to be helmed by him. His parents, who immigrated to Canada from China and Taiwan, will be brought in as mentors for the kitchen staff.



Grain of Rice will serve authentic Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine, made from locally-sourced ingredients.



The twist? Phung is updating his family's classics for a new audience.



Growing up in an immigrant household, Phung said, the family would go to eat at traditional restaurants that served meals with as many as 10 courses.



With the daily bustle of our lives, he said, it's much more difficult to go for those kind of outings. It's a loss that bothers many Chinese-Canadian millennials, he adds.



“The business is really focused on the millennials and how we eat today,” he said. “We make it accessible for millennials where you can order select things from those 10-course meals, just to give us that reminiscing of family time.”



But the business will cater to all palates. A number of menu options are influenced by Phung's experience growing up in a diverse north-end neighbourhood. He also doesn't want his Muslim friends, and others with dietary restrictions, to miss out.



Items such as spring rolls, as a consequence, will be made with ground chicken instead of the traditional pork.



“I really wish this place can cater to many cultures and may different types of religions.”



The restaurant is set to open later this month, with staff training currently underway.