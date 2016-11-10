Alberta PC insider backs Sandra Jansen harassment allegations

A Jason Kenney supporter says Calgary-North West MLA Sandra Jansen's allegation she was harassed by a group within the PC party she was campaigning to lead are completely true and need to stop.



Warren Mitchell, who served as former Premier Alison Redford’s social media manager, says a faction of Alberta conservatives are harassing and mistreating women in the party — and he's sick of it.



“I’m not a Sandra Jansen supporter at all," Mitchell said Wednesday. "That being said, she has absolutely become a lightning rod, almost a proxy for Alison Redford and for every single event that spun out of Alison Redford’s time in office.



“It has been the exact same pattern of harassment born out over again.”



Jansen and former PC MLA Donna Kennedy-Glans were the only two women in the party's leadership race. Both announced Tuesday they were withdrawing.



Jansen cited harassment for her decision – including insults being scrawled on her nomination forms, “filth” directed at her on social media and volunteers from another campaign chasing her down halls “attacking” her for her pro-choice views.



She added in a statement Kenney had brought "Trump-style politics" to Alberta.



Kennedy-Glans said she did not experience the type of harassment described by Jansen.



Kenney issued a statement Wednesday condemning “disrespectful comments” and suggesting no member of his campaign staff has engaged in personal attacks against other candidates.



“Such conduct is even more egregious when directed at women," he said, in the statement. "We need more women involved in politics, and a civil public discourse is important to achieve that goal.



“If anyone supporting my campaign has made personally disparaging remarks about other candidates, I would ask them to apologize, and to participate in a positive and respectful manner."



Mitchell said sources in the party made him aware of actions against Jansen before she withdrew.



He posted strong words to Facebook Tuesday, after the Kenney campaign released a statement about Jansen’s withdrawal that, in Mitchell's view, avoided direct acknowledgement of the harassment allegations.



Mitchell said Kenney has not done enough to stand against those supporters.



“Unfortunately for [Kenney], people with these ideas of how to treat women in politics like crap, to dehumanize them, to belittle them, to threaten them, they are a part of our supporters,” he said.



“It’s partisan politics — perception is reality. If you don’t stand up to your own supporters when they are misbehaving, that behaviour becomes the lens through which you are viewed.”



Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said the PC party needs to seriously investigate what happened.



"If a party or a campaign cannot conduct itself in a way to ensure the most basic of rules around inclusivity — for instance anti-harassment — then quite frankly that party or that campaign is not equipped to govern the province,’’ she said Wednesday.