Edmonton reacts to Trump victory with mixture of shock, awe and ... optimism

What does Trump's victory mean for Edmonton, or Alberta?

Todd Hirsch, chief economist, ATB

It’s far more likely now that the Keystone (XL pipeline) will be reopened and looked at. That’s positive. But … the future of NAFTA, the U.S. as a champion of global trade – all of which Canada relies on – I don’t think there’s much to look forward to there.

Kris Wells, Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services, U of A

We’re not immune from these kinds of messages or changes happening in Canada. It needs to be a wake-up call and a commitment to people to start to mobilize and support truly progressive candidates who reflect Canadian values.

Mayor Don Iveson

It will no doubt have consequences. I’m mindful of the consequences for the climate change deal, which is very important to future generations and this generation. I’m mindful for our trade relationship to the United States and implications for energy policy.

Karen Richert, office director of (anti-abortion group) Edmonton Prolife

People are really hoping that with leadership that has pro-life leanings that the people that don't see the humanity of the unborn will take a second look. I think there's an opportunity to again rekindle the discussion on pro-life issues.

Omar Mouallem, writer and editor

This one hits home to me because I come from a Muslim family, my relatives are Muslim. We have seen unprecedented targeting of Muslims in a way that is all too reminiscent of anti-Semitism in the years before the Second World War.

Lana Cuthbertson, chair of Alberta north chapter, Equal Voice

It's important to remember how many cracks Hillary Clinton put in the glass ceiling. Our group is focused on encouraging women to run in the next municipal election. The hard thing will be women who are thinking of running will see what Hillary went through.

Black Lives Matter Edmonton (executive council)

What we, as Canadians, are concerned with at this moment is preventing 'Trump-style politics' from gaining a foothold in our nation. All Canadians must reject Kellie Leitch's plan to 'bring Trump's message to Canada.'