Edmonton to jump aboard the shipping container home revolution

Edmonton is getting its first multi-storey, affordable housing complex made entirely from repurposed shipping containers.

Step Ahead Properties, a local property management company, has enlisted Calgary-based Ladacor to make 20 units made entirely out of non-combustible steel at its Westgate Manor site in the west-end Edmonton neighbourhood of Glenwood.

A mixture of one and two-bedroom units should be ready for move-in by next summer.

While there are existing laneway properties made out of shipping containers in Edmonton, this will be the city's first apartment building of this size to make use of the material, said AJ Slivinski, owner of Step Ahead Properties.

“We're really excited to be one of the pioneers in this space,” he said. “This is a non-subsidized, truly free enterprise project and obviously we're very thrilled to be one of the leaders in it.”

All units will be rented at affordable housing prices, but Slivinski said the company is still working out how much rental prices will be.

Using shipping containers is a cost-effective alternative to building traditional houses, said Joseph Kiss, president of Ladacor.

“The units come to site in big Lego-type building blocks, in this particular case they're going to be 12 foot wide by about 60 foot long modules that are simply craned into place,” he said. “The modular technique is much quicker”.

Ladacor has used the technology for existing projects, including a four-storey hotel in Bruderheim, northeast of Edmonton.

Each unit fashioned out of shipping containers is roughly $10,000 to $20,000 cheaper than traditional houses, said Slivinski.

They are also designed to blend in with the neighbourhood, he added.