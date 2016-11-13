Edmonton antiques fan set to rev up vintage motorcycle scene

Growing up, Alexander Archbold was usually the only kid among senior citizens selling antiques in shopping malls.

The antiques bug bit him early – at 12, to be precise.

Now, the 37-year-old is dropping out of a successful IT career to open a one-of-a-kind antiques store specializing in vintage motorcycles, in the west-end.

Archbold will open Curiosity Inc. near 164 Street and Stony Plain Road on Dec. 1.

“What I wanted was a really cool, weird antique store,” he said. “I think it was the early passion, just being curious about the past and curious about our history. That's what kind of inspired me to think of that name.”

Spanning two floors, the store will feature vintage motorcycles, trading artifacts, statues, antique toys, records, guitars and other instruments.

“I want people to walk in through the door and have an emotional feeling, like they feel like they've entered King Tut's tomb, or some kind of mythical land that you only see on movie sets,” said Archbold. “I'm trying to bring a bit of that drama and excitement, and not just in how I'm going to decorate, but in the types of products I sell, too.”

Perhaps the most fascinating items for sale at the new store will be the vintage bikes.

Archbold became a fan as a teenager and has collected vintage motorcycles over the years.

Models he plans to sell include German and British brands, in varying condition, spanning multiple decades.

While he is apprehensive about opening a business during a recession, Archbold remains optimistic.