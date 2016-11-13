Parent group concerned by city’s vision for Whyte Ave

A senior city planner says Edmonton isn't going to ruin Old Strathcona with vehicle traffic, after a parent group raised alarm over potential road connections featured in a draft vision for the area.



The draft, released in late October and called Plan Whyte, outlines the city’s long-term vision for how Old Strathcona could evolve over the next 30 years.



It proposes to potentially link Gateway Boulevard to 80-, 84-, 85- and 86-Avenues.



The connections aren’t set in stone, as the city wants to hear from citizens before making final decisions.



But Elena Price, who’s on the board of executives for the King Edward Advisory Council, became concerned with the proposal because the 85- and 86-Avenue links run directly by Kind Edward School.



Price doesn’t want to see those links become major roadways.



“There would be huge safety concerns for all of the students,” she said. “The road is already way too congested already, especially when there are school buses parked in the morning.”



But Erik Backstrom, a senior planner with the sustainable development department, assured Metro that 85- and 86-Avenues wouldn’t become inundated with traffic.



“It’s not our intention to create a super-highway running across King Edward School,” Backstrom said.



He said the 85 Avenue connector would likely be created solely for pedestrians and cyclists.



As for 80 Avenue, Backstrom said there’s potential for at least one road so that traffic on Whyte Ave can be softened.



“I envision 80 Avenue looking like how 83 Avenue looks today,” he said.



But connecting 80 Avenue to Gateway will depend on the future development of the current rail yard in the area.



The Old Strathcona Farmers' Market would also have to be consulted as its parking lot is also nearby.



Coun. Ben Henderson urged citizens not to panic about the Plan Whyte vision.



“Largely what they’re doing is running up large ideas along the flagpole to see what people’s responses are,” Henderson said. “They’re trying to get a feel for what’s important for people in the community.”