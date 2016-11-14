Banga calls on Edmonton to address racism

Three high-profile racist incidents within three months inspired Coun. Moe Banga to task administration with how it can help end racism in Edmonton.

“There were also several community leaders who met with us and expressed their concerns,“ he said. “There’s a perception out there that there is racism. It’s out and about and in the workplace.”

Earlier this month, council carried Banga’s motion — which tasks administration to deliver a framework on how the city can work to end racism and support community-led organizations already doing exactly that.

The racist incidents Banga referred to included the anti-Sikh posters spewed across the University of Alberta, and the caught-on-tape altercations involving Jesse Lipscombe and Bashir Mohamed.

Banga's motion requests administration disclose what city administration and its boards are doing to support inclusion and community participation.

It also requests recommendations on how the city and its boards can work to eliminate systemic racism in Edmonton through policies.

Banga noted the disappearance of Racism Free Edmonton, a former city agency that worked to build inclusivity until it was defunded by the province and the feds.

“Racism Free Edmonton was doing a fairly good job until the funding stopped,” he said.

He suggested funding could be provided to community-led organizations, adding other levels of government need to be involved again.

But Reakash Walters, community organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Edmonton, is wary to receive funding from levels of government.

“We don’t want to have a funding cut then all of sudden we can’t do anything,” she said.

But, Walters said, the city’s commitment to diversity could be reflected in its hiring practices.

“They’re going to continue to fall short of addressing racism until there are black and brown people with lived experiences with oppression who are leading these initiatives in the city,” she said.

Banga’s motion also asks administration to gather information on how the city currently supports staff who experience discrimination. It’ll also provide recommendations on safe disclosure.