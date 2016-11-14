City pushes developers to pay more for high-volume roads

City administration wants developers to pick up more of the tab for high-traffic roads used by commuters in Edmonton and the Capital Region.

In two weeks, city councillors will debate a bylaw that would require developers to fund the construction of four lanes of highway penetrators, which are Edmonton roads that connect to regional highways. Think outlying roads that connect to Whitemud Drive, Stony Plain Road and 170 Street.

If carried, that means developers will be on the hook for two more lanes than they currently are. The city would contribute if the road requires more than four lanes.

Greg Ablett, senior engineer with the transportation department, said changing the bylaw essentially brings the proposed funding formula up to par with how the city and developers fund arterial roads.

“It’s development-driven traffic that’s going to require four lanes to support (commuters),” he said, “so it should be developers that take on the costs of the first four lanes.”

For instance, developers of communities that connect to Whitemud Drive and Stoney Plain Road near Lewis Farms will see roadway assessment rates jump by 3.8 per cent.

However, the city has recognized extensive development in such areas, Ablett added.

So, to not “pass on too much of a burden later in the game,” he said the city would share some costs for construction of roads that are already 60 per cent developed.