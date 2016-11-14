City barred from removing High Level Bridge pipes for pedestrian safety

City officials were barred from removing pipes that create a "safety hazard" for cyclists and pedestrians on the High Level Bridge, after council voted to keep them.



In documents Metro obtained through freedom of information, city engineers respond to cyclist's space concerns after suicide barriers were installed earlier this year by proposing to remove six standing pipes, which are located at the “pinch” on the north end of the east pathway.



But the documents also show that council wanted the pipes left alone.



The documents show officials noting the pipes, which sprayed water for the now defunct Great Divide Waterfall, reduce the width of the sidewalk by 20 centimetres — an issue as the addition of suicide barriers earlier this year reduced the east pathway width from 2.4 to 2.2 metres.



In a May 2016 email, city bridge engineer Shiraz Kanji told officials the pipes are “causing a restriction and a safety hazard" for pedestrians and cyclists.



“Since the waterfall is now defunct, I see no reason not to start the decommissioning of the waterfall piping by removing the standpipes,” he wrote.



But once the city consulted with EPCOR, it realized the waterfall is registered in the city’s art inventory, according to the email response from City Project Engineer Po Sun.



Sun said in the email that councillors made a decision to keep the pipes — in case they want to revitalize the waterfall in the future.



“As a result, we will not be following through with the action plan to remove these pipes,” Sun said. “Instead we recommend that caution or hazardous signs be strapped on both sides of this cluster of pipes.”



Chris Chan, executive director of the Edmonton Bicycle Commuter's Society, said the pipes are located at one of the narrowest pinch-points, adding the suicide barriers made things worse when they were erected.



“We would like to see (the pipes) gone,” he said. “They don’t add to anyone’s experience on that bridge and they are really just hazards at this point.”



But removing the pipes isn’t “the most urgent thing in the world,” Chan added.



“We’d be happy to see them gone, but we’re not clamouring for some huge expense immediately or anything like that."