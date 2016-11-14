AHS shutters Edmonton food start-up Scarf

Alberta Health Services is shuttering Edmonton food start-up Scarf for creating “significant risk” for the public.



Scarf has for a month allowed people to sell home-cooked meals in Edmonton through their website, getscarf.com, but is now shut down.



“We were really disappointed, as we poured ourselves into this company,” said co-founder Kian Parseyan, of the AHS cease-and-desist order.



Alberta Health Services said in a blog post online that anyone operating or working for an unapproved food business, such as Scarf, “is taking a substantial risk.”



The statement also said the organization has tried to work with Scarf but the company “chose to proceed and launch the website, without approval of either AHS or the Government of Alberta.”



But Parseyan disputes AHS tried to work with the company.



“They’re a large bureaucratic organization, and any decision to be made took at the shortest several weeks,” he said.



Parseyan adds his company inspected the kitchens of its cooks regularly, and took pictures of their facilities for the website.



He also says that with their ability to track each meal and diner, Scarf was better positioned than most restaurants to head off any contamination issues.



“Organizations like this help to benefit society. When there are extra, idle resources — like when someone is making food for their family but can make a bit more — then society can have the extra value,” he said.



While Parseyan said he doesn’t blame the officials for shutting his company down, he wishes they were more open to new ventures.



The AHS blog seemed mindful of this sentiment, and said it’s simply a matter of safety, not fear of innovation.



“Without these regulations, Albertans would not know where or how their food is cooked,” the statement said.



“Technology provides us with significant advantages, [but] there are still times when new ventures pose risks.”