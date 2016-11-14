Edmonton drivers say new ETS buses could eliminate blind spot

Edmonton bus drivers may have a better view of their surroundings when the city’s new fleet hits the road in the next few years.

The city is looking for contractors to build as many as 205 40-foot, diesel-powered buses over the course of four years, according to a request for proposals issued earlier this month.

Although the city couldn’t provide details on the specs of the buses, the “parts description” section in the document suggests the city is looking for a continuous window, or a “hidden frame” in place of the current frame.

That means bus drivers would have a clearer view of the road — and pedestrians — with these new buses because there won’t be the driver-side bus frame obstructing visibility.

The parts description also suggests the city is looking into having driver-side mirrors be installed above eye-level.

“(A continuous window) is great. That’s what we’re looking for,” said Steve Bradshaw, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union 569 (ATU), which represents Edmonton Transit Service drivers.

Bradshaw said in early October that flawed bus design could be leading to pedestrian fatalities, after the union found 19 pedestrians could be hidden from view due to the frame and mirror.

The frame, which acts as a blind-spot, is located at the front of the bus and supports the roof and windshield.

Edmonton Transit spokeswoman Jennifer Laraway couldn’t provide details on the new requirements.

But Bradshaw said he’d prefer the driver-side mirror be below its current spot, which is directly left of the steering wheel.

“(Having mirror’s above eye-level) is better than having it right there in the blind-spot area,” he said. “It does continue to present a blind-spot issue. It’s not a serious one but, still, blind is blind.”

Drivers will also have to constantly nod their head back to look at the mirror, he added.