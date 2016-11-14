Edmontonians support more protection for watershed: poll

A new survey suggests that the majority of Edmontonians would be in favour of a new park to protect the source of the city’s water in the foothills of the Rockies.



The poll, done by Edmonton-based eNRG for the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative, asked 400 city residents if they’d support more protection for the Bighorn region: 83 per cent said yes.



“The vast majority of Edmonton’s water—88 per cent of it—comes from the Bighorn region,” said Y2Y Program Director Stephen Legault, adding that the area currently faces risk of contamination from coal mining and off highway vehicle use.



The area known as the Bighorn Backcountry is a large area of mountains and foothills directly east of Banff National Park. About 5,000 square kilometers are currently designed as public land use zones, which places some restrictions on use, but Y2Y would like to see almost twice that protected.