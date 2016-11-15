Alberta announces 1,000 new affordable daycare spots for 2017

EDMONTON - The Alberta government says it will create 1,000 affordable daycare spaces next year as part of its plan to cap daily fees at $25 a child.

The government is inviting non-profit organizations to apply for grants to develop and operate 18 licensed new daycares which are to offer flexible hours to help parents.

A decision on which organizations will receive grants of up to $500,000 a year to run the facilities is expected early next year.

Premier Rachel Notley says the program will help working families and make it easier for mothers to return to work full or part time.

She says the program will cost $10 million in its first year and will be expanded as the economy permits.