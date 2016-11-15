Court fight to stop new Westmount daycare halts need for high-demand services

Gurpreet Ranu is encouraged so many Edmontonians support another daycare in Westmount — but he has to jump through another hoop to open it.

That hoop is the Alberta Court of Appeal.

Three Westmount residents have filed a leave of appeal to have Alberta’s top court weigh in on the daycare’s fate, citing concerns about the potential noise of children playing, traffic and parking in their appeal.

The proposed daycare would host about 120 kids.

But despite the opposition, Ranu, whose parents own the site, says Westmount badly needs another daycare.

For instance, staff at the nearby Westglen YMCA daycare said its wait-list is so full that it’s not taking in any more kids.

And Ranu said the city’s 2014 census also shows there are 411 kids who may need daycare or out-of-school care in the neighbourhood, as there only two accredited centres there.

“The shortage of child care in the area was made worse with the recent closure of Equinox Child Care,” he writes, in a report on the situation.

Residents have fought the daycare ever since the owners received a development permit for interior renovations last summer.

They appealed the plans but later lost at the Subdivision Development Appeal Board.

The residents were able to appeal this time because a development officer granted a variance on parking.

According to Wesmount Community League President Carla Stolte, the community is heavily polarized over the proposed daycare, though the complainants are the most vocal.

She acknowledged future traffic issues would pose a problem for some residents, while others would benefit from the daycare.

“It’s very divided,” she said. “I think there are pros and cons to both. But not all of Westmount feels the same way these three individuals do.”

The court will rule on the residents’ appeal on Jan. 25.

If the top court grants leave, the daycare will have to wait a long time before a panel of judges hear the case. Otherwise, business can carry on as usual if the appeal is rejected.

“It is a substantial financial burden on the family. We have architects to pay and we have engineers to pay, and we don’t have any source of revenue yet,” Ranu said.