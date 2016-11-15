Edmonton sees another mural changed and again, there's controversy

Many in the Boyle Street community are unsettled by how a decision to paint over an indigenous man's portrait beside the new arena was made.

The portrait of a community member Metro will identify only as Tyrone was part of a public mural project known as Pillars of the Community, commissioned by the Edmonton Arts Council as a way to link the glitzy Rogers Place arena with the organization nearby that serves people at risk.

But Katherine Kerr, the public art director for the Council, confirmed to Metro Tuesday that the mural was modified due to the person's alleged criminal record.

“We were made aware that one of those people [depicted on the mural] is an active violent offender, and upon learning the information and what the crimes were, we felt that it was very important that we do not represent that community with this person and those crimes,” Kerr said.

“We wanted to make sure that we're putting our best foot forward and we feel strongly that the artwork still represents the very best of the Boyle Street Community Services and their work.”

But David Prodan, an Edmonton resident who works in the 'Reclaiming our Stories' writing program at Boyle Street, says he's conflicted by the decision.

He says the person has a bad record, but that he's also disappointed the mural of the indigenous man was replaced and that the decision was taken without anyone's input, which runs contrary to the principles of reconciliation.

“It seems like it's a whitewashing of essentially an aboriginal face in Edmonton and even if he was a criminal, he's still a part of our society,” Prodan said.

“I think that art should be used to have discussions in society and this could have been a very interesting point of communication or conversation in the community and, unfortunately, we won't have that opportunity to have that conversation anymore.”

Montreal-based artists Layla Folkmann and Lacey Jane have painted five portraits of residents from the Boyle Street community as part of the project over the past several weeks.

They will unveil the mural adjacent to the new arena on Friday.

The artists have painted over the portrait of Tyrone with a portrait of an individual called Brayan, who volunteers at Boyle Street Community Services.

“We thought about it really hard and it was a difficult decision for us to make, but we did feel it was a necessary one in the wake of anybody affected by his crimes,” said Folkmann.

“We didn't want to make it seem like we were glorifying or glamourizing him in any way.”

Recently, officials at the iHuman Youth Society painted white paint over a mural by artist AJA Louden, Evan Brunt and Erik Smallboy that depicted an owl.