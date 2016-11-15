Fire Station gets go-ahead after board denies Rossdale community league appeal

Not everyone in Rossdale is upset a firehall will reopen there.

Resident Jim Rivait told Metro he's pleased that the hall can re-open, after an appeals board struck down a resident-led attempt to block the development recently.

“I see the rejection on [the fire hall] as a NIMBY thing — people just don’t want something right near their place,” Rivait said.

“I don’t mind having firefighters down the street next to me. I think they would make great neighbours — they could almost run over and help me if I ever had a health-related issue.”

The Subdivision and Development Appeal Board quashed a roadblock set by the local community league on Nov. 7.

That means the Rossdale Fire Station can now re-open.

Fire Chief Ken Block said in September the city needs the station online, to keep up with demand.

On Tuesday, the fire department added in a statement that the station will benefit its fire rescue services, "and, in particular, improve our river rescue response times.”

Metro made multiple attempts to reach the Rossdale Community League, but representatives did not return calls.

Earlier this month, the organization said on its website that it appealed the permit because it represented a “significant development for the community.”

The appeal board’s decision also came with three conditions.

It said only one 24/7-crew can be permanently stationed; a “future community park” can't be used for emergency services; and diesel trucks aren't allowed to idle unless they’re on the station ramp or on or around the boat launch.