City mulling Edmontonians’ opinions on turning Northlands Coliseum into rec centre

The Oilers may be gone, but their former home could remain a place for blood, sweat and tears.

Think roller derby, rock climbing and minor sports.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but the city held an open house Wednesday to discuss ideas for the future of the Northlands Coliseum. They're keeping an open mind while developing concepts to turn the 42-year old arena into a rec centre.

And local residents had lots of opinions: John Carbon was a little surprised to learn a portion of the space could possibly become home to a parkour gym.

“I’m not even sure if we have a parkour gym in the city,” he said.

Earlier this year, Northlands released a $165 million plan for the site, dubbed Vision 2020, that suggested the site be redeveloped to include, among other things, a six-sheet ice arena and concert space.

Although that’s still one potential option, city officials are still exploring other sports-related ideas.

Resident Pat Melnyk agrees that having more recreational ice rinks close to home is important.

She said her grandson has hockey practice all the way in St. Albert despite living in the south.

“I really think (the Coliseum) should be kept and I hope (the city) doesn’t make a mess of it,” she said.

What kinds of rec facilities are inside, though, have yet to be determined, according to Judith Rohovie, director of recreation facilities with the city’s community services branch.

“We do have a lot of demand for dry land sports, like lacrosse and ball hockey,” she said. “But part of is really understanding what the community-needs are.”

According to a city graphic, the potential redesign would see the Coliseum split into two. Both floors could contain hockey rinks, soccer fields or tennis courts, among others.

Carbon said he’d like to see a gym with free weights to exercise.

“I don’t think it should stay the same — an old NHL rink they’ll never use,” he said. “It’s better to re purpose it.”

The city is also seeking partners to either help renovate the facility or potentially operate it.

In April, they will present two to three redevelopment options to city council. That also includes a budget for advancing the chosen design.