Edmonton's first bike-triggered crossing up and running

Edmonton’s first bike-triggered street crossing is fully operational. People riding bikes along 136 Street and looking to cross 102 Ave or access the shared-use path can ride up to the intersection and wait on the street markings, where sensors under the road will detect their presence and trigger the light. According to city traffic engineer, Alex Mawanay, the sensors work by induction, meaning they can pick up the presence of metal. In other words, don’t bother jumping up and down on it, weight isn’t a factor. The lights stop vehicle traffic the way a pedestrian crossing would, but don't require people to get off their bikes to push a button.

The technology, which is more commonly used in Europe, is part of a push to make the new shared-use path easier to use.



“We want to make it easier for bikes to cross and make it safer,” said Dot Laing, social marketing coordinator with Edmonton's transportation planning department. “It encourages people to ride and get out and be active, and it also promotes sustainable transportation.”



Construction on the 102 Ave bike lane—one of two major routes, along with 83 Avenue, council approved two years ago— started this spring.



Mawanay says that since the city was building traffic signals into the intersection anyway, to the tune of about $350,000, total, adding the bike crossing wasn’t a huge additional cost, likely in the neighbourhood of $20,000.



He adds that the city will likely consider adding the technology to future crossings as it continues to expand bike infrastructure.



The 102 Ave shared use path was built between 136 Street and Connaught Drive this year, with the next phase to start next year. Ground will also be broken on the 83 Ave bike path next spring. The estimated total cost is $7.5 million.