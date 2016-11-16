Edmonton police searching for suspect in north-end sexual assaults

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to three sexual assaults.

Two women complained to police that they were groped by a man Nov. 8. The incidents occurred in the evening in the area of 146 Avenue and 25 Street and near the Clareview LRT station.

Another woman told police that she was running to catch a bus at 137 Avenue and 27 Street, around 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 9, when a male approached her from behind and groped her, according to a police statement.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male between 30 and 35, of slim build, with a light complexion, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight, with dark eyes, short brown hair and a full beard and moustache.

He was described as wearing a black or dark toque in all three incidents, with either a brown Carhart-style jacket or a light-coloured jacket.