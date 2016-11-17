'Bullying' a factor in move to NDP: Jansen

As she left a Progressive Conservative party she's been a part of for more than 30 years, Sandra Jansen said on Thursday “extremists" are taking it over and making women within it not feel at home.



“Like many Albertans I was shocked by the bullying, and the extreme views and intolerance that have characterized the PC leadership race,” Jansen said, standing next to Premier Rachel Notley to announce her decision to cross the floor and join the NDP caucus.



Jansen said over the past few weeks she's heard from many women similarly questioning their future with the PC party.



“I hope today sends a message to women in this province that there is a place for them, and that is here," she said.



Just earlier this month, Jansen was running to lead that same PC party.



On Nov. 8, she abruptly dropped out following a party convention, and said said afterwards that abuse — including insults scrawled on her nomination form and supporters for other leaders cornering her in the hallway about her pro-choice views— had left her “shaken.”



During Thursday's announcement, Jansen pointed to what she characterized as a “frightening” shift rightward in the PC party, a move she's previously attributed to leadership candidate Jason Kenney.



“There are some wonderful people in there but they are fighting a tremendous battle against an element that is coming in, and I believe that element is coming from one of the leadership candidates,” she said.



Now, despite first being elected as part of a PC government, Janson said she’s joining a party she has a lot in common with.



“The best traditions of the Peter Lougheed legacy in Alberta politics, traditions that I have for a very long time believed in, are being pursued by Premier Notley.”