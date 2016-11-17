City pushed to expropriate land for downtown Edmonton park

Chris Buyze says he got his Christmas wish early, after learning city administration is pushing hard for a new downtown park.

Administration is set to recommend council approve expropriating land for a public park in the so-called Warehouse district, when they deliver a report to council on Wednesday.

Buyze, the president of the Downtown Edmonton Community League, couldn't be happier.

The potential park would be located near Jasper Avenue and 106 Street, which is currently a surface parking lot about 1.25 hectares in size.

The park was part of the city’s capital downtown plan released in 2010.

The city said Thursday negotiations with the property's current owners haven’t resulted in any voluntary agreements, which is why officials will recommend expropriation.

If approved, the city would essentially force the current landowners to sell the property at market value, under provincial legislation.

Buyze said the organization has been pushing for the park for more than five years.

“This really makes my year because this is something we’ve been really advocating for a long time.”

The state of downtown green-space has also become increasingly worrisome for advocates, after a developer recently told Metro it intends to turn Frank Oliver Park into a residential tower.

Buyze — who helped create the still-under-construction Alex Decoteau park at 105 Street and 102 Avenue — said parks are important for the growing number of people calling the core home.

“For people living in high-rises, parks really become living rooms,” he said. “They may have a small balcony, but they don’t have a private yard or green space. So, it’s really important for the viability of residential-downtown for the long-term.”