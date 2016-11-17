Edmonton transit's DATS sees record number of passengers in a day

On Oct. 19 the Disabled Adult Transit Service, known as DATS, successfully ferried just over 3,800 people to their destination—making it the service's busiest day ever.

“We continue to deliver more trips with the same level of resourcing while delivering 97 per cent on-time performance,” Paul Schmold, acting director of DATS, said in a statement.

“Creating optimal operation efficiencies takes a huge effort and involves a lot of coordination between our valued clients, operators, client service agents, trip schedulers, dispatchers, operations technicians, and City of Edmonton partners.”

DATS, run by the Edmonton Transit Service, serves people who have a physical or cognitive disability and are unable to take conventional transit. Eligible residents must pre-book the service in advance.

But as the service celebrates a major milestone, users stressed that demand will only grow, as will the need for more resources.



Zachary Weeks, a wheelchair user and communications advisor with Spinal Cord Injury Alberta, says demand for DATS will continue to increase with the city's growing population.

“We need to ensure that DATS is able to keep up. I know that we can wait awhile to be picked up from our destinations but I feel they are definitely doing the best they can with what they have,” he told Metro in an email.

Allocating more funds to the city's transportation budget to increase the number of buses on the road would be a good step forward, said Weeks.

“I think this would be a win-win all around. There would not be so much pressure on DATS personnel to accommodate the ridership and the citizen wouldn't have to wait as long to be picked up.”