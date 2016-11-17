City of Edmonton wants to install 100 charging stations for electric cars

Despite federal funding falling through, city administration remains keen to install up to 100 charging stations in Edmonton to see how residents use them.

Administration will go to council Tuesday in hopes the executive committee approves the plan and that it be brought forward for future funding discussions.

According to an administration report, the city recently learned its application for partial funding from Resources Canada was unsuccessful. As a result, administration wants council to consider fully funding the pilot through its supplementary budget.

The report said the city would use the pilot to evaluate usage and prepare for the potential upsurge in electric vehicles.

The report also notes the transportation sector causes 30 per cent of Edmonton’s greenhouse gas emissions. To reduce that, the city said Edmonton requires a shift in how people move.

A survey by Environics also found 19 per cent of households in Edmonton and Calgary cited a lack of charging stations as a reason for not buying an electric car.

Barriers to charging is “one that municipalities are well positioned to address,” the report read.

Other reasons for people not buying an electric car included charging ranges and high purchasing prices, according to Environics.

The city would install the stations strategically in areas of “high-visibility,” like city hall, attractions, rec centres and libraries.

Thirty stations will be owned and operated by the city while private companies will be recruited to help install the other 70.

Currently there are 150 battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles registered in Edmonton, according to the city.