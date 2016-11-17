A plea for help: Edmonton mom struggles to find mental health resources for her son

An Edmonton woman is looking for answers after she says her suicidal teenage son was sent home from the Stollery Children’s Hospital Tuesday night.



Amanda – whose real name Metro chose to withhold to protect her son's identity – said Emergency Medical Services took her son to the hospital after he swallowed a large quantity of pills in an attempt to end his life Tuesday.



She was hoping there would be a mandatory hold for observation, but said a nurse told her they did not have beds available at the hospital.



“I’m pissed off. I am at the boiling point,” she said, adding she has long struggled to find help for her son’s mental health issues.



“I have hit every roadblock imaginable.”



Amanda said her son – who Metro will refer to as Jonathan – has been diagnosed with ADHD, depressive disorder and extreme mood dysregulation.



She received a phone call Tuesday notifying her that Jonathan had told a friend he took too much medication because he “didn’t want to wake up.”



After she found him alive and conscious in his room, and called 911, she said Jonathan got violent, pushing her before three police officers and EMS arrived.



Amanda wants her son to have his medication evaluated and get a clearer diagnosis.



She said he has a psychiatrist at CASA, a mental health facility for children and adolescents, who is not able to meet until Friday, which she worries won’t be soon enough.



“I fear for my safety. He gets downright belligerent and violent with me,” she said.



“I’m begging somebody to admit him, to give him involuntary hospitalization to help him, because I believe in my son. I believe that he is a good person and has a good heart, but nobody will help him.”



Jonathan spoke to Metro and said he was kept at the Stollery for a blood test, heart monitor and a conversation with a therapist. He said he has yet to find useful mental health aid in Edmonton.



“There’s the resources, but they don’t help,” he said.



Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne reached out to Amanda Wednesday and said she is looking into what happened at the Stollery.



The NDP government launched a mental health review shortly after taking office and is working to implement its recommendations, including funds to open more mental health spaces.



“My heart really goes out to this family. This mother is doing exactly what I or any other mom would do in such a heartbreaking situation, which is advocating strongly for her child,” Payne said.