Government contacting people after privacy breach
USB stick with client information at Alberta Supports goes missing for 24-hour period.
Alberta's Human Services ministry is contacting 86 people in the province whose private information, including social insurance numbers, date of birth and banking information was potentially breached.
Information about 86 clients of the Alberta Supports program, which helps people find supports within the bureaucracy, was put on 79 USB sticks and shared with new hires in the program, according to a government release shared late Friday afternoon.
One of the sticks was in the possession of a former staff member, the government release noted, and for roughly a 24-hour period was unaccounted for before being returned.
All USB sticks with the personal information have now been deleted, the government noted in the release.
“I am deeply concerned by this potential privacy breach resulting from a lapse in training practices," Minister of Human Services Irfan Sabir said, in the release.
"I want to assure all Albertans that we will work with them to address any potential concerns this may cause and we will be re-visiting our practices to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
The Alberta government is contacting the clients and encouraging them to "reach out to their financial institutions, monitor their financial transactions and mail" as well as contact credit reporting agencies.
"As a precaution, Human Sercices is offering to cover the costs of credit monitoring services," the release states.
