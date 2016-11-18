Text message program giving hope to people who need it

A text a day keeps anxiety at bay – at least that’s what some people are finding through a program developed by an associate professor at the University of Alberta.

More than 5,000 people get daily inspirational texts from Text4Mood, created by Vincent Agyapong and funded by Alberta Health Services.

The program is designed for people who are struggling with their mental health, and a study shows it helps for most recipients.

“Most of the respondents felt the text messages made them more hopeful about managing issues in their life,” Agyapong said.

“Others felt it made them to feel in charge of managing their depression or anxiety.”

Users “graduate” from the program after six months.