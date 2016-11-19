Albertans react to Metro's series on bullying women in power

Your eyes should roll at any headline that reads, 'Twitter reacts to … ' as that's Twitter's singular function — to serve as everyone's reaction-sharing platform.

Nevertheless, as Metro Edmonton scrolls through Albertans' reactions on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms to our three-part series, Women in power: bullying in Alberta politics, some definite trends have emerged.

On one side are those who feel the series is long overdue and is casting light on the darker corners of Alberta's political discourse (Metro will not share names of the comments so as to limit anyone being targeted by online trolls).

"Thank you @metroedmonton for this fantastic series & to @laurieblakeman for being such an amazing trailblazer for women in #ableg & #abmun," one woman tweeted.

"Agreed. Long overdue," another tweeted.

"It's time to stop this absolute nonsense. Women--and men, too--it's time to call it out when and where you see it. #womeninpower #ableg," yet another tweeted.

"I'm really just heartbroken for all of us. What is wrong with people?," one man added.

But on the extreme opposite end of this reaction theme are those who have posted comments critical of the series for its apparent siding with women on the issue.

"Let me get this straight, if a female bullies it's just politics, but if a male does it's misogynistic. Good to know," one man tweeted, and many others made similar comparisons.

In a theme that many observed to be powerful during the recent U.S. presidential election and especially with winning candidate Donald Trump, many reactions took issue with portrayals of women in the series as being 'victims' of abuse and instead recast men as the apparent victims.

"#Victimhood from the most privileged group in the world, female, #Liberal man-hating #FemiNazis @CristinaStasia @TeamWildrose @alex_n_boyd," one person tweeted.

Another went further. "When is our Misandristic Politicians going to allow a Minister Responsible for the Status of Men?" one man tweeted, in a judo-flip that recast the misogyny the series has discussed in detail.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the province's struggling economy and the NDP government's rock-bottom approval rating, some saw the series as another entry-point to send their frustration toward Premier Rachel Notley. "The NDP party knows all about abuse they are are abusing Albertans and the economy of Alberta," one person tweeted.

Others took issue with Metro Edmonton's portrayal of opinions and comments. In the series opener we mentioned NDP MLA Marie Renaud's tweet about her abortion and the response it received from Rebel Media pundit Sheila Gunn Reid.

"Where @alex_n_boyd calls a female conservative's prolife views "attacks" in an article meant to inspire sympathy for women being attacked," another Rebel Media pundit wrote.

Officials from the Wildrose Party also felt our reference to MLA Derek Fildebrandt's tweets "mischaracterized" his views and added that Fildebrandt had noted in subsequent interviews that people attacking women politicians need to stop.

But perhaps the most chilling discourse has been not about our series but about Sandra Jansen's decision to leave the PC party and join the NDP, after facing abuse at a recent party convention — including the c-word being scrawled on her nomination forms.

On Facebook forums, both Jansen and Notley have repeatedly been called "bitches," "sows" and other epithets.