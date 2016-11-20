Apartment building fire displaces Edmonton residents, animals

One person was rushed to hospital while many cats and dogs were rescued early Sunday morning, after a fire forced several people to flee their apartment building.

At 3:43 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to an apartment building on 118 Avenue and 86 Street. The Edmonton Fire Department (EFD) said the blaze originated from a suite on the top floor.

EFD said 40 firefighters were on scene to fight the blaze until it was controlled at 4:27 a.m.

There were no injuries, however, one person was transported to hospital for health concerns not related to the fire.

“There were quite a few animals,” said the spokesperson. “A lot of cats and dogs.”

Five people also received assistance from the Red Cross to help with their accommodations.