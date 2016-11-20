Apartment building fire displaces Edmonton residents, animals
The Edmonton Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the blaze
One person was rushed to hospital while many cats and dogs were rescued early Sunday morning, after a fire forced several people to flee their apartment building.
At 3:43 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to an apartment building on 118 Avenue and 86 Street. The Edmonton Fire Department (EFD) said the blaze originated from a suite on the top floor.
EFD said 40 firefighters were on scene to fight the blaze until it was controlled at 4:27 a.m.
There were no injuries, however, one person was transported to hospital for health concerns not related to the fire.
“There were quite a few animals,” said the spokesperson. “A lot of cats and dogs.”
Five people also received assistance from the Red Cross to help with their accommodations.
EFD will investigate the cause of the fire after it contains the remaining hotspots.
