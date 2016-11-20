News / Edmonton

One person dead, four hospitalized after incident in NW home

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services couldn't confirm the cause of the person's death

Edmonton police were called to a northwest home after an incident Sunday evening.

One person has died while another four people were rushed to hospital Sunday evening, after an incident occured in northwest Edmonton. 

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) couldn’t confirm the cause of the person’s death, after crews were called to a home at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, located on 94 Street and 120 Avenue near the community of Alberta Avenue. 

Edmonton police and Alberta Health Services have yet to comment on the incident. 

