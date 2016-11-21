City provides relief funding to cash-strapped festivals

Edmonton city councillors green lit much-needed funding for city festivals Monday, after cash-strapped organizations admitted losses are piling up to the point of unsustainability.

Council approved $200,000 in rebates for festival organizers in 2016, as the city mulls a new funding model to keep organizers afloat.

“This is awesome,” said Heritage Festival Executive Director Jim Gibbons. “I can’t ask for more from the city.”

Gibbons told council the organization lost $85,000 this year. That’s actually an improvement over last year, when the three-day festival in Hawrelak Park came up $189,000 short.

“It’s pretty unsustainable,” he said. “Lots of the costs are from hiring city staff, like police.”

Like Heritage, other city festivals are dealing with increasing costs, according to Paul Lucas, a general manager with Taste of Edmonton and spokesperson for the Edmonton Festival Consortium.

“Times are changing and escalating costs are alarming,” he said. “In some cases, festivals are paying for city services, 120 per cent more than the operating grant.”

Even a positive trend—more people are turning out for festivals—adds to the financial burden.

Last year 2.8 million people attended 24 festivals in Edmonton, and there were 233 event days.

But Adam Mitchell, executive director of Fringe Theatre Adventures, said raising ticket prices isn’t the answer.

“We’ve already increased vendor rates and ticket prices, and the costs keep going up,” he said. “It’s a struggle. It’s a struggle for everybody.”