City finds employees claimed $8.8 M in expenses, looks to improve regulations

Despite the dip in city expenses this year, administration is recommending council make changes after an internal audit found some employees weren’t complying with expense regulations.

On Thursday, council will review an audit of city employees that found they claimed $8.8 million in business expenses in 2015. That’s a 1.1 per cent decrease from about $8.9 million spent in 2014.

But of the 86 business expenses the audit reviewed, it identified nine uneconomical expenses, and another nine that were inadequately authorized.

There were no instances of inappropriate expenses.

However, the nine uneconomical exceeded the permitted maximum by $1,105.

They included six local lunches that saw costs exceed $15 per person, one employee whose expense on food surpassed the daily maximum, one seat selection fee that was more than $15, and one taxi tip that was above 15 per cent.

As a result, the city is recommending administration update current expense procedures, provide training resources and track corporate travel.

Coun. Andrew Knack, who sits on the audit committee, was glad there weren’t reports of employees spending $18 on orange juice.

“The results, so far, seem to be quite encouraging if there’s no major issues,” he said. “Obviously there’s room for improvement, but this looks like a good step in the right direction.”

From to Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 of 2016, the report found employees claimed about $4.4 million in expenses, a 25 per cent decrease from about $5.8 million in 2015.

The audit also reflects the city’s plan to reduce travel — which fell by 30 per cent in 2015 — given the tough economic times, Knack added.

The only increase in expenses was in meals and hosting, which grew by 17 per cent in 2015.