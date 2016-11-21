Edmonton man charged with defrauding employer of $3 million

Police believe an Edmonton man defrauded his former employer for $3 million.

A 61-year-old man is facing several charges in relation to the fraud, which police say occurred between 2004 and 2008 at an Edmonton branch of HSBC Bank Canada.

Police said investigators believe a man who goes by Theodore, Ted or Franklin Glade "engaged in a range of methods" to divert the money into accounts controlled by himself and his former life partner, Edmund Leonardo, according to a press release.

Glade has been charged with fraud over $5,000, forgery, uttering forged documents, laundering proceeds of crime, personation to gain advantage and three counts of theft over $5,000.